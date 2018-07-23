What we know about the suspect in Toronto Danforth mass shooting

A 29-year-old man opened fire with a handgun in Toronto’s busy Greektown neighbourhood Sunday night, according to Ontario’s police watchdog, leaving at least two dead, and injuring 13 others, including a nine-year-old girl.

The Special Investigations Unit said the shooting began around 10 p.m., when the man began firing at groups of several people as he made his way down Danforth Avenue in the city’s east end.

Toronto police located and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, according to the SIU. The man fled the area but was found dead in a nearby alley. It remains unclear if he died by suicide or was killed by police.

The gunman’s identity has not been released.

Witnesses posted images and photos of the mass shooting to social media. One video appears to show a man, dressed in dark clothes with a black hat and a bag at his side, walking down the Danforth before raising his arms in front of him as gunshots ring out.

Andreas Mantzios told Global News that the gunman shot the woman as she was trying to run away, before shooting her multiple times as she lay dying on the ground.

“It was horrible. You don’t expect this on Danforth of all places,” he said.

Mantzios, who was having coffee with friends when the incident began, said he saw other people struck by gunfire, and blood everywhere.

“But the guy … had this look on his face, while I saw his profile, like he was screaming at something and shooting.”

Michael Ryan, who lives in the area, heard several shots and described the scene as “just carnage.”

“It’s like everything you see on TV. It starts hitting you that this is actually happening in front of your apartment,” Ryan told Global News. “It’s pretty crazy.”

Chief of Police Mark Saunders confirmed that a young woman was killed and a girl was critically injured by gunfire around 10 p.m. on the Danforth strip.

“I’m keeping everything open. I’m looking at every single possible motive for this,” Saunders told reporters Sunday night. “When you have this many people that are struck by gunfire, it is a grave concern. I certainly want to find out exactly what it is and so I’m not closing any doors or any chapters on this.”

Paramedics said multiple victims were taken to hospitals and trauma centres across the city, including the child, who was transported to the Hospital for Sick Children.

The SIU, which investigates deaths or serious injuries involving police, was on the scene Monday morning.

