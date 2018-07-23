Danforth Mass Shooting July 23 2018 6:06pm 01:19 Family of Toronto Danforth mass shooter speaks out The family of 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, the man named as the suspect in the Danforth shooting, said in a statement Monday that their son was “struggling with severe mental health challenges.” Toronto gunman had ‘severe mental health challenges,’ according to family Toronto Danforth mass shooter identified as Faisal Hussain <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4348680/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4348680/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?