Crime
July 22, 2018 10:38 pm
Updated: July 22, 2018 10:58 pm

Multiple people injured after shooting on Toronto’s Danforth

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News
Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A A

Toronto police say there are multiple victims after a shooting in Toronto’s Greektown area Sunday night.

A 54 Division spokesperson told Global News the shooting happened in the Logan and Danforth avenues area, and was reported just after 10 p.m.

Around 10 victims were shot, and one of them is possibly a child, according to EMS. The victims are being sent to two trauma centres.

A police command post is being set up.

More to come.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Danforth and Logan shooting
Danforth shooting
Drive-by Shooting
Greektown shooting
toronto east end shooting
Toronto gun violence
Toronto shooting
Toronto shootings

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News