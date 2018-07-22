Multiple people injured after shooting on Toronto’s Danforth

Toronto police say there are multiple victims after a shooting in Toronto’s Greektown area Sunday night.

A 54 Division spokesperson told Global News the shooting happened in the Logan and Danforth avenues area, and was reported just after 10 p.m.

Around 10 victims were shot, and one of them is possibly a child, according to EMS. The victims are being sent to two trauma centres.

BREAKING: Multiple people shot on Danforth Av in Greektown. Victims are spread across many blocks. pic.twitter.com/PvobE1so81 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 23, 2018

A police command post is being set up.

More to come.