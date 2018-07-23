Crime
July 23, 2018 1:22 am

Toronto shooting video shows alleged Danforth Avenue shooter pulling gun and shots heard

By Online Journalist  Global News

Video posted to social media on Sunday shows the man believed to be responsible for the shooting in Toronto's Danforth area which left multiple people injured. A warning, the video contains disturbing images.

WARNING: This story contains violent content. Discretion is advised.

Video has emerged on social media that shows an alleged shooter on Toronto’s Danforth Avenue drawing a gun and shots being heard on Sunday night.

The video came amid news of a shooting in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood that left a young woman and the alleged gunman dead, and 14 injured including a nine-year-old girl in critical condition.

The video, which was posted to Instagram, shows an individual walking along a sidewalk before raising a gun away from the street.

Shots could be heard as the video ended.

The video is likely to form an important part of the police investigation.

The shooting took place on Danforth Ave. and Logan Ave. at about 10 p.m.

Toronto Police Service Chief Mark Saunders said officers were on the scene and identified the shooting suspect quickly.

Gunfire was exchanged and the suspect likely died of shooting-related wounds, Saunders said.

Witnesses said a man was walking and shooting along Danforth Ave.

Victims were spread across numerous blocks.

  • With files from Rahul Kalvapalle, Nick Westoll and Jeremy Cohn

Global News