Toronto shooting video shows alleged Danforth Avenue shooter pulling gun and shots heard

WARNING: This story contains violent content. Discretion is advised.

Video has emerged on social media that shows an alleged shooter on Toronto’s Danforth Avenue drawing a gun and shots being heard on Sunday night.

The video came amid news of a shooting in the city’s Greektown neighbourhood that left a young woman and the alleged gunman dead, and 14 injured including a nine-year-old girl in critical condition.

WATCH: Witness describes moments gunshots rang out in Toronto’s Greektown

The video, which was posted to Instagram, shows an individual walking along a sidewalk before raising a gun away from the street.

Shots could be heard as the video ended.

The video is likely to form an important part of the police investigation.

READ MORE: 9 injured after shooting on Toronto’s Danforth; shooter dead

The shooting took place on Danforth Ave. and Logan Ave. at about 10 p.m.

Toronto Police Service Chief Mark Saunders said officers were on the scene and identified the shooting suspect quickly.

Gunfire was exchanged and the suspect likely died of shooting-related wounds, Saunders said.

WATCH: Multiple people injured following shooting in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood

Witnesses said a man was walking and shooting along Danforth Ave.

Victims were spread across numerous blocks.

BREAKING: Multiple people shot on Danforth Av in Greektown. Victims are spread across many blocks. pic.twitter.com/PvobE1so81 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 23, 2018