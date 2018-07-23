The Morning Show July 23 2018 7:31am 03:17 Danforth shooting leaves 2 victims, 29-year-old shooter dead Toronto Police have confirmed that two victims of a brazen shooting in the city’s Greektown have died. Authorities also confirm the suspected shooter was killed. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4346856/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4346856/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?