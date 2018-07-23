Reese Fallon, 18, identified as victim of Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon has been identified as the 18-year-old victim of the Danforth shooting.

Fallon was a recent high school graduate from Toronto’s Malvern community, and was planning on attending McMaster University to study nursing.

Liberal Member of Parliament Nathaniel Erskine-Smith for Beaches—East York confirmed that a resident of his riding had died in the shooting. He did not identify her by name.

The shooting, which also killed a 10-year-old girl, took place Sunday around 10 p.m. ET.

The younger victim has not yet been identified.

Police confirmed Monday that two individuals had died, as well as the shooter who has not been named.

Another 13 victims were injured, police chief Mark Saunders said in a press conference Monday afternoon.

Saunders added the injured range from 10 to 59 years of age, and their condition varies from minor to “serious in nature.”

Five of those injured were taken to St. Michael’s Hospital following the shooting.

Dr. Najma Ahmed, a trauma surgeon at the hospital, told media that the patients all received life-saving surgery Sunday night and remain in serious condition.

Three were taken to Sunnybrook Hospital’s trauma centre.

