Another heat warning hits Montreal

Montrealers were making sure to stay cool during yet another heat wave.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning Monday for Montreal and the surrounding areas, as temperatures reached 37 with the humidex.

The forecast was similar to what the city experienced during the week-long, record-breaking heat wave earlier this month, that resulted in 53 deaths.

“The air is coming from the south, south east and we’re going to be in this flow, in this wind pattern for a few days,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Steve Boily.

On average, Montreal usually sees between 85 to 90 mm of rain in June and July.

But this year, in those two months, the city has only seen around 52 mm of rain.

Public health officials say those dry conditions can pose risks to the elderly and people with medical conditions — especially to those living alone.

“The message to the population is checking on your neighbours, checking on your friends and family, making sure that people have some time out of the heat,” said David Kaiser, physician with Montreal Public Health.

But for many Montrealers the hot weather is welcome.

“I don’t mind it at all, I welcome it,” said Lachine resident, Jason Davidson. “Think about it, in a couple of dozen weeks, we’re gonna be back into it up to here in snow, so keep it hot — I like it.”

Public health officials say as of right now, the forecast only calls for two days of above average temperatures — so they are not in intervention mode yet.

But they say they are monitoring the situation and are still calling on the public to be vigilant.