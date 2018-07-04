Heat wave smashes records around the world — a look at the sizzling temperatures

A persistent heat wave is gripping parts of the Northern Hemisphere and smashing weather records in Canada, the United States, Europe and the Middle East.

The scorching sun has brought deadly temperatures to some cities; in Montreal, 11 people have died in connection with the ongoing heat wave, according to city officials.

READ MORE: 11 dead in Montreal area as heat continues to envelope Eastern, Central Canada

“This has been a prolonged and intense heat event across Eastern Canada,” Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said. “This has been the hottest stretch of weather in more than a decade and record-high temperatures have been shattered, especially in Montreal where record-high temperatures dating back to 1963 were broken on July 1 and 2.”

Here is a look at the sweltering temperatures around the world.

WATCH: Maritime heatwave continues as humidex expected to reach 42

North America

A heat wave blanketing parts of Canada and the northeastern United States has prompted many cities to issue heat warnings and health officials have set up drop-in cooling centres.

In southern Ontario, the humidex in Ottawa on Canada Day was 47, the highest recorded for the city. On Monday, the heat and humidity made it feel closer to 41.

READ MORE: Canada Day heat wave reduces Parliament Hill turnout

And Montreal reached a record 37 C on July 2. Montreal health officials blamed the heavy heat and humidity for at least 11 deaths in recent days.

According to Hull, there is some relief in sight for Canada.

“A cold front will move through Eastern Canada Thursday night into Friday, bringing showers and thunderstorms but also dropping temperatures out of the thirties and finally breaking the oppressive humidity,” he said.

WATCH: Heatwave hits eastern Canada over long weekend

The excessive heat warning is also gripping the northeastern U.S. Parts of New England experienced record-setting temperatures over the weekend. And excessive heat warnings and advisories issued in New York and New Jersey, with heat index values up to 41.

Denver tied its all-time high temperature of 40 C on June 28.

At least one heat-related death has been reported in the U.S. since the heat wave began late last week — a Pennsylvania woman who died while working in her garden on Saturday. Another death, of an elderly man in Kansas City, was being investigated.

Europe

Scotland recorded its highest temperatures ever at the end of June. On June 28, a temperature of 33.2 C in Motherwell broke a record set back in 2003. It was so hot in Glasgow that some of the weatherproof membrane on the roof of a science centre melted and oozed down the building.

How hot? So hot the Glasgow Science Centre roof is melting a bit 🔆🔆🔆 https://t.co/TUzm3GJZ1K pic.twitter.com/I5uNLBcnWv — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) June 28, 2018

Last month was the warmest June on record in Northern Ireland and Wales, and the fourth warmest in Scotland and England, according to Sky News.

In southern Russia, temperatures soared to 37 C in Rostov-On-Don, where some of the FIFA World Cup matches are taking place.

WATCH: UK heatwave expected to last well into July

Middle East The Middle East is also breaking weather records. Last week in Quriyat located on Oman’s northeast coast, a new world temperature record was reached. The temperature in the village remained above 42.6 C for 51 straight hours, making it the highest nightly low temperature observed on Earth’s surface, according to the Weather Network

What’s causing the prolonged heat waves?

Heat waves are nothing new. But the duration and extremeness are linked to climate change, according to Blair Feltmate, a University of Waterloo climate scientist.

READ MORE: Expect energy costs to soar as Canada gets hotter