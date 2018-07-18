Canada
July 18, 2018 3:08 pm

Heat wave blamed for 53 deaths in Montreal

By Online Producer  Global News

A boy and girl dunk their heads in a water fountain during a heatwave in Montreal, Monday, July 2, 2018.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Montreal public health officials say up to 53 deaths have been linked to a recent heat wave that engulfed southern Quebec.

The muggy temperatures and blistering heat, which lasted from June 30 to July 7, broke records after it reached more than 40 degrees with the humidex some days.

Health authorities say the majority of those who died in Montreal were men who lived alone.

The majority of them were older, and didn’t have access to air conditioning. They were members of vulnerable communities, such as people who suffered from mental or chronic illness and addiction.

Quebec public health authorities said last week that up to 70 people died from heat-related complications across the province.

