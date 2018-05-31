Dark web vendor ‘Mr. Hotsauce’ busted for selling hard drugs to Canadians, RCMP say

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say four people from Toronto have been charged in a “prolific” drug trafficking online vendor that operated on the dark web and allegedly saw illegal drugs distributed across the county.

Officials said in a statement on Thursday the vendor was known as “Mr. Hotsauce.” Investigators alleged the operation “brazenly offered to sell a variety of illegal drugs including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, ketamine, crack cocaine, MDMA and GHB.”

Police said the vendor is believed to have been involved in “several thousand illegal drug transactions.”

“Those arrested include the operators of this dark web vendor and couriers they had used to facilitate these illegal activities,” the statement read.

“‘Mr. Hotsauce’ was well established on the dark web where products were advertised and orders were placed and paid for using the virtual crypto-currency Bitcoin.”

Officers said the orders were shipped through the postal system.

Police said on May 24, investigators from the RCMP’s Serious and Organized team arrested four people and executed search warrants, which resulted in the seizure of a gun, approximately $100,000 in cash, more than $200,000 worth of virtual currency, documents involving operation of the business as well as drugs believed to be heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and ketamine.

Investigators said the following residents of Toronto were charged with dozens of offences:

George Anthony Anthanasiou, 25, was charged with nine counts of exporting Schedule I substances, nine counts of trafficking Schedule I substances, nine counts of possession of Schedule I substances for the purposes of exporting, nine counts of possession of Schedule I substances for the purposes of trafficking, two counts of conspiracy and four counts of breach of recognizance.

Jona Claudia Faller, 28, was charged with nine counts of exporting Schedule I substances, nine counts of trafficking Schedule I substances, nine counts of possession of Schedule I substances for the purposes of exporting, nine counts of possession of Schedule I substances for the purposes of trafficking, two counts of conspiracy, two firearms-related offences and possession of property obtained by crime.

Chadwicklee McLean, 20, and Cypress Araujo, 21, were charged with nine counts of exporting Schedule I substances, nine counts of trafficking Schedule I substances and two counts of conspiracy.