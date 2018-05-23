Ontario party leaders campaigning in north, southwest and Toronto on Wednesday

The major party leaders are spreading out across the province today as they campaign for the June 7 election in the face of polls indicating the New Democrats are on the rise as the governing Liberals falter.

Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne is to make an announcement in Toronto this morning, then head to Sudbury, Ont., for an event at a distillery, and meet with supporters this evening in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will be campaigning in the southwest, making an announcement in Woodslee, Ont., and then heading to Kingsville, Ont., for a meet and greet before attending a rally this evening in Chatham, Ont.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is in Toronto today where she’ll tour Seneca College this morning and then attend a town hall with young people this evening.

Two recent polls suggest the New Democrats now have the most support, along with the Progressive Conservatives. In the months before the campaign, polls had shown the Tories with a hefty lead, followed by the Liberals and the NDP.

Wynne – whose Liberals have fallen to third place in the polls – said at a campaign stop in Toronto on Tuesday that she was “not under any illusion that this is not a challenging election” for her party.