Calgary parents encouraged to talk to kids about possible impact of marijuana use

Experts in Calgary are trying to prepare parents for the legalization of marijuana later this year and the possible impacts it could have on children.

YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre will be offering special presentations for adults and youth beginning in June.

According to a recent YouthLink survey of 300 parents, teachers and the public, 87 per cent of respondents are worried marijuana will be more widely used by kids under 18 once it’s legalized.

“I think a lot of the narrative kids are saying is that it’s normal, it’s natural, it’s the plant thing,” said Nick Moore, the adult education specialist at YouthLink.

“But just like tobacco — it’s a plant as well — but there’s risks associated with it.”

“Understanding those risks to help them make better decisions — we want to help parents and kids make those smart choices.”

You can sign up for the seminars on the YouthLink website.