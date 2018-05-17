Crime
May 17, 2018 8:21 pm
Updated: May 17, 2018 8:30 pm

Calgary parents encouraged to talk to kids about possible impact of marijuana use

By Crime Reporter  Global News

WATCH: With marijuana set to be legalized in Canada this year, YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre will offer seminars next month to teach families about possible warning signs and risks of marijuana use. As Nancy Hixt reports, experts say talking to your kids is an important first step.

Experts in Calgary are trying to prepare parents for the legalization of marijuana later this year and the possible impacts it could have on children.

YouthLink Calgary Police Interpretive Centre will be offering special presentations for adults and youth beginning in June.

According to a recent YouthLink survey of 300 parents, teachers and the public, 87 per cent of respondents are worried marijuana will be more widely used by kids under 18 once it’s legalized.

“I think a lot of the narrative kids are saying is that it’s normal, it’s natural, it’s the plant thing,” said Nick Moore, the adult education specialist at YouthLink.

“But just like tobacco — it’s a plant as well — but there’s risks associated with it.”

WATCH: As we get closer to legalizing marijuana, parents are being encouraged to have a conversation with their kids. Calgary police have a special educational program being launched at YouthLink in the next few weeks. Nancy Hixt has a preview.

“Understanding those risks to help them make better decisions — we want to help parents and kids make those smart choices.”

You can sign up for the seminars on the YouthLink website.

