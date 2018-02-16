Doobie dos and dont’s: Alberta to outline rules for retail marijuana sales Friday

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley and the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission are set to reveal specifics Friday morning on how cannabis will be sold in the province when marijuana is legalized later this year.

Premier Rachel Notley’s government has already passed a bill saying private operators will be allowed to sell cannabis in storefront locations while the province will handle online sales.

So far, the province has said private pot stores would have to be physically separate from stores that sell alcohol, tobacco or pharmaceuticals, but how that would be legally defined was unclear.

The minimum age to purchase and use marijuana will be 18.

The bill said marijuana won’t be allowed in existing no-smoking zones such as near building entrances, or at playgrounds, sports fields and splash parks.

Alberta has also passed rules to bring traffic penalties for drug-impaired driving in line with the rules for alcohol-related offences.

The federal government had hoped to make cannabis legal as of July 1, but the Senate is not expected to vote on the proposed law until June 7, which would push the implementation date into the fall.

The cannabis private retail regulations announcement will be at 10:15 a.m. MT.

