Consumer
February 8, 2018 10:58 am
Updated: February 8, 2018 11:00 am

Canadians paying less than $7 a gram for weed on average: StatsCan

By Staff The Canadian Press

A Statistics Canada study suggests that Canadians on average pay less than $7 a gram for marijuana.

Matthew Usherwood / The Canadian Press
A A

TORONTO – A Statistics Canada study suggests that Canadians on average pay less than $7 a gram for marijuana.

The drug is most expensive in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, which shell out $11.89 and $10.24 per gram on average.

Quebecers get the biggest break, roughly forking over $5.89 a gram.

READ MORE: How to buy weed in Canada when it’s legalized

Those in Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, British Columbia and Prince Edward Island pay between $6.97 and $7.47 per gram.

The data is based on information Statistics Canada collected from about 15,000 Canadians since Jan. 25.

READ MORE: Up in smoke? Liberals say legal pot by July might be unrealistic

It is part of the organization’s efforts to get a better snapshot of the country’s marijuana use in the months leading up the drug’s legalization.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Average price for pot
Canada marijuana legalization
Canada Marijuana prices
Canada pot prices
Marijuana
Marijuana legalization
Pot Legalization
Statistics Canada

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News