‘Unfailingly supportive, smart, thoughtful’: Cyclist struck, killed in Leslieville remembered

A cyclist who was fatally struck by a truck in east-end Toronto while biking to work is being fondly remembered as a man who was a “great role model” for his children.

“Many of you know that our beloved Douglas Crosbie was killed (Wednesday) morning riding his bike to work. It’s hard to capture what a wonderful friend, dad and partner we lost, three weeks before our 25th wedding anniversary,” Christine Crosbie, who is communications manager for OCAD and a former Global News journalist, wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday morning.

“He was unfailingly supportive, smart, thoughtful and a great role model for our kids. He was my rock.”

According to Douglas’ LinkedIn profile, he worked as a Cineflix Media Inc. as a series producer.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to called to the area of Jones Avenue and Dundas Street East at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Both the truck and the cyclist were travelling westbound along Dundas approaching Jones,” Sgt. Alex Crews said on Wednesday.

“My understanding is that the truck was making a right-hand turn onto Jones and the cyclist was travelling westbound along Dundas.”

Douglas was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The truck involved in the crash remained on scene.

Meanwhile, funeral and memorial details weren’t finalized as of Thursday.