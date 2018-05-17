Traffic
May 17, 2018 4:17 pm

‘Unfailingly supportive, smart, thoughtful’: Cyclist struck, killed in Leslieville remembered

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: The death of man in 50s is Toronto's first cyclist-collision death of 2018. Mark Carcasole reports. (May 16)

A A

A cyclist who was fatally struck by a truck in east-end Toronto while biking to work is being fondly remembered as a man who was a “great role model” for his children.

“Many of you know that our beloved Douglas Crosbie was killed (Wednesday) morning riding his bike to work. It’s hard to capture what a wonderful friend, dad and partner we lost, three weeks before our 25th wedding anniversary,” Christine Crosbie, who is communications manager for OCAD and a former Global News journalist, wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday morning.

Story continues below

“He was unfailingly supportive, smart, thoughtful and a great role model for our kids. He was my rock.”

According to Douglas’ LinkedIn profile, he worked as a Cineflix Media Inc. as a series producer.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to called to the area of Jones Avenue and Dundas Street East at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Both the truck and the cyclist were travelling westbound along Dundas approaching Jones,” Sgt. Alex Crews said on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Male cyclist dies of injuries after being hit by truck in Leslieville

“My understanding is that the truck was making a right-hand turn onto Jones and the cyclist was travelling westbound along Dundas.”

Douglas was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The truck involved in the crash remained on scene.

Meanwhile, funeral and memorial details weren’t finalized as of Thursday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Christine Crosbie
CycleTO
Douglas Crosbie
Leslieville
Toronto cycling
Toronto Police
Toronto traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News