Male cyclist dies of injuries after being hit by truck in Leslieville

A male cyclist has died of his injuries in hospital after being hit by a truck in Leslieville.

Toronto police said they responded to a call around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Jones Avenue and Dundas Street East.

“Both the truck and the cyclist were traveling westbound along Dundas approaching Jones,” Sgt. Alex Crews said.

“My understanding is that the truck was making a right hand turn onto Jones and the cyclist was traveling westbound along Dundas.”

The cyclist was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

The truck involved in the crash remained on scene.

Police said it has been an odd spring due to the colder weather and drivers may not be aware of cyclists on the roadway.

“Normally bicycles and motorcyclists are on the road much sooner than they have been this particular year, so I’m just asking cyclists to be careful, watch yourselves and drivers to be cognizant of motorcyclist and cyclists as well,” Crews said.

The area has been closed to traffic for the investigation.