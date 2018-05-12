‘Bon Cop, Bad Cop’ producer Kevin Tierney dies aged 67

MONTREAL – The Montreal producer behind the hit bilingual film “Bon Cop, Bad Cop” has died at the age of 67.

Kevin Tierney’s son announced his father’s death on social media.

Tierney produced a number of films including the box-office hit film “Bon Cop, Bad Cop,” which he also co-wrote and which earned a Genie Award for best motion picture in 2007.

He served as vice-chair of cinema for the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television, and was given a producer’s award from the Canadian Film and Television Production Association in 2009.

In 2009, he produced the well-received film “The Trotsky,” which was directed by his filmmaker son Jacob.

Jacob Tierney says on Twitter that his father died early Saturday morning surrounded by family.