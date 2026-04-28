Child dies after fall from apartment window in Ottawa: police

Send this page to someone via email

A child died Monday after a fall from an apartment window, Ottawa police say.

A police spokesperson told Global News on Tuesday the incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. in the 0-100 block of Laurier Avenue East.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Despite valiant efforts from first responders and hospital staff, the child was later pronounced deceased at the hospital,” they wrote in an email.

“Our hearts are with the child’s family and loved ones during this unimaginable time. We also recognize the impact this incident has on first responders and all those affected.”

Police did not share any other information about the incident, other than the child was under eight years old.

An investigation is ongoing.