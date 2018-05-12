Nova Scotia’s police watchdog to investigate crash in Elmsdale

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating a crash in Elmsdale that sent a girl to hospital with serious injuries.

Nova Scotia RCMP say at 9:41 p.m. on Friday, an officer noticed a two-wheeled, off-road vehicle without lights with a driver and a passenger.

Police say the passenger wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The vehicle entered a controlled construction zone and travelled past the flag person against the flow of traffic, according to the RCMP.

“Police activated the emergency lights as the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into a stationary vehicle,” police said in a news release Saturday.

Police say the passenger, a female youth, then fled on foot and was later located behind a nearby building with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

The matter has been handed to SiRT, which is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.