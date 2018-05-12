Halifax police seek driver of vehicle that smashed into Clayton Park home

Police in Halifax are turning to the public to help find the person responsible for crashing a vehicle into a Clayton Park home Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say at around 11:20 a.m., an officer tried to stop a vehicle for driving through a stop sign.

Police say the driving offence happened in the Bayview Rd and Woodbank Terrace area.

Police say the driver didn’t pull over, and a short time later the vehicle was found smashed into a home in the first block of Clayton Park Drive.

The driver was seen fleeing the scene on foot.

There were no injuries.

A canine unit was unable to track down the suspect.

Officers are looking for a black, six-foot-tall man in his 20s. Police say he was wearing a white T-shirt and jeans at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.