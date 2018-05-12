Crime
May 12, 2018 2:46 pm

Halifax police seek driver of vehicle that smashed into Clayton Park home

By Global News

Police are looking for a man who crashed a vehicle into a home in Clayton Park, N.S., on Saturday.

File / Global News
A A

Police in Halifax are turning to the public to help find the person responsible for crashing a vehicle into a Clayton Park home Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say at around 11:20 a.m., an officer tried to stop a vehicle for driving through a stop sign.

READ MORE: 2 sent to hospital after Dartmouth duplex fire

Story continues below

Police say the driving offence happened in the Bayview Rd and Woodbank Terrace area.

Police say the driver didn’t pull over, and a short time later the vehicle was found smashed into a home in the first block of Clayton Park Drive.

The driver was seen fleeing the scene on foot.

There were no injuries.

READ MORE: Aerial photos from NASA show impact of flooding in New Brunswick

A canine unit was unable to track down the suspect.

Officers are looking for a black, six-foot-tall man in his 20s. Police say he was wearing a white T-shirt and jeans at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Car
Clayton Park
Crime
Fleeing Police
Halifax
Halifax Regional Police
Nova Scotia
Police
Vehicle

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News