Halifax police seek driver of vehicle that smashed into Clayton Park home
Police in Halifax are turning to the public to help find the person responsible for crashing a vehicle into a Clayton Park home Saturday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say at around 11:20 a.m., an officer tried to stop a vehicle for driving through a stop sign.
Police say the driving offence happened in the Bayview Rd and Woodbank Terrace area.
Police say the driver didn’t pull over, and a short time later the vehicle was found smashed into a home in the first block of Clayton Park Drive.
The driver was seen fleeing the scene on foot.
There were no injuries.
A canine unit was unable to track down the suspect.
Officers are looking for a black, six-foot-tall man in his 20s. Police say he was wearing a white T-shirt and jeans at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
