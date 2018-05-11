2 sent to hospital after Dartmouth duplex fire

Two people were sent to hospital after an overnight fire at a two-storey duplex in Dartmouth on Friday.

The blaze broke out at around midnight at 55 and 57 High Street.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, a woman broke her ankle while jumping from a second-floor window. She was treated and released overnight but her mother remained in hospital for treatment of other injuries as of Friday morning.

Two adults and three children escaped unharmed from the lower unit.

The residents are staying with friends and relatives for now and will meet with the Red Cross later on Friday to arrange emergency help.

Halifax Fire is investigating the fire.

