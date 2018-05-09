Halifax fire department investigating whether recent fires in the south end are related

Halifax’s municipal fire department is investigating whether three fires and possibly others that occurred in the peninsula’s south end are related.

“It’s unusual to get two fires in that vicinity, both outside with no apparent ignition source,” Deputy Fire Chief Roy Hollett said in Dartmouth on Wednesday.

He referenced fires that happened within hours of each other earlier this week.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, firefighters were called to 5185 South St. for a dumpster fire outside on the property, according to the department. The cause has not been determined.

Damaged siding along the building’s northeast corner could still been seen on Wednesday.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, firefighters were called to a fire at 5450 Inglis St., a few blocks away.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. It’s believed it started outside, and the fire was deemed suspicious.

Hollett said the department is also looking into whether the two fires are related to a building fire that happened in the same area on March 5.

That fire at 5481 Victoria Rd. was said to have began outside of the building in a green bin in the afternoon, and the cause hasn’t been determined.

“One fire doesn’t set us a trend, but when we have two or three, we’ll look at them and see if it’s coincidence or it was on purpose,” said Hollett.

Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. Carol McIsaac said in an interview on Wednesday that police are investigating the Inglis Street fire with the fire department.