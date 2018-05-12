Crime
May 12, 2018

Taxi driver stabbed, sent to hospital in Sydney

By Global News

A man is in custody after a taxi driver was stabbed in Sydney Saturday morning.

A Sydney taxi driver is recovering after he was stabbed while working early Saturday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the incident happened at 3:41 a.m. on Bentinck Street.

Police say that an officer noticed a man inside the taxi yelling at the driver.

The officer discovered that the cab driver received several stab wounds and was bleeding.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect in the cab was arrested at the scene. Police say he was also taken to hospital to have a minor injury treated.

Police did not name the suspect or say whether charges have been laid.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

