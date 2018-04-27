Identities of van attack victims released during update by Toronto police, chief coroner
Ontario’s chief coroner and Toronto police have identified the names of the 10 people killed during a van attack earlier this week during an update on Friday into the investigation.
The victims have been identified as:
Beutis Renuka Amarasingha, 45, of Toronto
Andrea Bradden, 33, of Woodbridge
Geraldine Brady, 83, of Toronto
So He Chung, 22, of Toronto
Anne Marie D’Amico, 30, of Toronto
Mary Elizabeth Forsyth, 94, of Toronto
Ji Hun Kim, 22, of Toronto
Dorothy Sewell, 80, of Toronto
Chul Min Kang, 45, of Toronto
Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, 85, of Toronto
Dr. Dirk Huyer, Ontario’s chief corner, said on Tuesday officials were not able confirm any of the victims’ identities, adding the process would likely take several days.
“We have to ensure we’re completely accurate when we do this. So we’re always balancing the need to know and the desire to know quickly to ensure that we have 100 per cent accuracy, and that takes time,” he said at the time while noting the high number of deceased and injured victims and the complexity of the incident.
Toronto police said 16 others were injured during Monday’s attack.
Toronto police previously said the suspect, who has been identified as 25-year-old Richmond Hill resident Alek Minassian, rented a van from a Ryder location north of Toronto shortly before the attack. He then drove to the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area before 1:30 p.m.
“[The accused drove] southbound on Yonge Street deliberately striking pedestrians on the sidewalk and the roadway with the vehicle,” Det. Sgt. Graham Gibson said during a news conference on Tuesday.
Minassian was arrested near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue minutes after the first call came to officers. He was later charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. Police said it was anticipated a 14th count of attempted murder could be laid.
