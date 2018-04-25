Vigil planned for Toronto van attack victims, #TorontoStrong Fund created

A vigil is scheduled for Sunday night at Mel Lastman Square to remember the victims of the deadly van attack on Yonge Street in Toronto.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said the vigil will take place at 7 p.m. on April 29 and members of the public are encouraged to attend to show their support.

Ten people were killed and 14 others were injured after a rental van plowed through crowds of pedestrians on Yonge Street between Finch Avenue and Sheppard Avenue Monday afternoon.

Alek Minassian, 25, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 of attempted murder. Toronto police said a 14th charge of attempted murder is expected to be laid in the coming days.

More than 100 people attended a vigil held at Olive Square Park Tuesday night where a memorial continues to grow.

The city of Toronto has also partnered with the Toronto Foundation to set up a #TorontoStrong fund for victims and those affected by the attack.

The fund will accept donations which will then be distributed to organizations and agencies to assist survivors, their families and the families of the victims.

