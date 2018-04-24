Toronto van attack victim was ‘best grandmother anyone could have asked for’

Dorothy Sewell, 80, was one of 10 people who were killed in the deadly van attack in Toronto on Monday.

Her grandson, Elwood Delaney, who lives in Kamloops, B.C., confirmed that she died in the attack.

Delaney said she was a massive sports fan, loving the Blue Jays and Leafs, nearly as much as her family.

He said she was “the best grandmother anyone could have asked for. Almost had as much love for the Blue Jays and Leafs as she did for her family.”

Sewell had lived in Toronto for more than 40 years.

Ten people were killed and 14 others were injured Monday when a man drove a ban down a busy Toronto sidewalk.

Alek Minassian, 25, was charged with 10 counts of first degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder during a court appearance Tuesday.