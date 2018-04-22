Alleged stabbing at apartment complex on Herring Cove Road sends 3 to hospital
Halifax police are investigating an incident that sent three people to hospital early on Sunday morning.
Police say that an assault with a weapon occurred overnight at an apartment building in the 500 block of Herring Cove Road, Halifax.
At approximately 1:10 a.m., police say they responded to a report of two people who had been stabbed. When they arrived, officers found a 33-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man with non-life threatening injuries.
READ MORE: N.S. RCMP member under investigation by SiRT for alleged sexual assault
The pair were transported to hospital, and police say the man has since been treated and released.
A 20-year-old male was located a short time later at a local hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries, which they believe occurred during the incident.
Further details are scarce, but police say they do not believe the alleged stabbings are a random act.
WATCH: Witness describes violent assault at Southgate Centre as ‘horrifying’
Halifax Regional Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact police at 902-490-5016. They say their investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.