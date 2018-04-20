N.S. RCMP member under investigation by SiRT for alleged sexual assault

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) has been called to investigate an RCMP member regarding allegations of sexual assault.

According to SiRT’s director, Felix Cacchione, the alleged incident happened on April 17 and involved a male member of the RCMP and a woman. SiRT received information about the allegation from the RCMP.

“We were advised first thing in the morning on the 18th,” he said.

Soon after, a second incident involving another woman came to light.

“[It was] through interviewing witnesses with respect to the first complaint,” Cacchione said.

Cacchione can’t reveal where the RCMP member works and says the investigation is still ongoing.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia. Investigations are under the control of an independent civilian director.