Nova Scotia police watchdog, SiRT, names former federal justice as new director

Nova Scotia has appointed a former federal judge as director of the province’s Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

Felix Cacchione, who recently retired from the Nova Scotia Supreme Court after 32 years on the bench, will replace interim director John Scott.

Cacchione takes over the role on March 12.

“Mr. Cacchione is highly respected and brings over 40 years of knowledge, experience and skill to the position,” said Mark Furey, the attorney general and justice minister, in a news release.

“Nova Scotians are fortunate to have his calibre of expertise in the role. Under Mr. Cacchione’s direction, SiRT will continue to perform investigations to the highest quality.”

Cacchione studied law at Dalhousie University in Halifax and has practised criminal law throughout his career. He was appointed a Nova Scotia county court judge in 1986 and a Supreme Court judge in 1993 when the courts merged.

“I look forward to working with the SiRT team and I am hopeful that my training and experience will be an asset to SIRT. This is important work and I look forward to this new challenge,” he said in a statement.

SiRt, which began in 2012, investigates matters involving death, serious injury, sexual assault, domestic violence and matters of significant public interest that involve police in the province.

Cacchione will oversee a team of four investigators, which is made up of two civilians and two police officers.

