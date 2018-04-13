Halifax police officer charged with assault after SiRT investigation

A Halifax police officer has been charged with assault following an investigation by Nova Scotia’s police watchdog.

Const. Laurence Gary Basso, 37, of the Halifax Regional Police (HRP), has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, public mischief and breach of trust.

The province’s independent Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) launched the investigation on March 4, after HRP said it received information from the public about an incident.

It’s alleged there was an assault on a 54-year-old man at the Metro Turning Point shelter by an HRP officer.

Basso is scheduled to appear for arraignment at Halifax Provincial Court on May 22.

Previously charged by SiRT

Basso was previously charged with theft, breach of trust and obstruction of justice in January 2016 after an SiRT investigation into drugs missing from an HRP exhibit locker.

Those charges were later withdrawn.

HRP subsequently launched an internal audit on how police handle drug and money exhibits, which revealed a large number of exhibits were missing.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia and is under the direction of an independent civilian director.