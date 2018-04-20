Weather
April 20, 2018 3:32 pm

Marion Graham Collegiate latest stop for SkyTracker weather school

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Students at Marion Graham Collegiate learn the ingredients to bring on spring at SkyTracker weather school.

The Functional Living Skills program at Marion Graham Collegiate in Saskatoon was the latest stop for Global Saskatoon’s SkyTracker weather school.

An enthusiastic group of students were excited to learn about the ingredients that would help bring on spring after such a long winter.

Meteorologist Peter Quinlan shared with them some of the secrets of forecasting and the class enjoyed trying their hand at delivering a weather report.

If you would like to setup a SkyTracker weather school visit, please email Peter Quinlan.

