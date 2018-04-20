Saskatoon weather outlook: strong wind, rain & thunderstorm risk

80 km/h wind gusts, rain & the risk of a thunderstorm ripple through this weekend.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

Friday was the first time in exactly half a year (since October 20, 2017) that temperatures didn’t fall below freezing in Saskatoon, with the mercury starting out around +1 under mostly sunny skies.

A few more clouds moved in during the morning as we quickly warmed up into double digits before noon for the second time this year.

Another stunning morning in Saskatoon under a mix of sun and cloud https://t.co/jc0vfMoPRB #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/1rzrAjzBq2 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 20, 2018

We made it all the way up to 12 degrees already in Saskatoon over this noon hour https://t.co/jc0vfMoPRB #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/oCqhYaPhbd — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) April 20, 2018

A breezy southerly wind will pick up during the afternoon with gusts upwards of 30 to 40 km/h, helping warm us up into the mid-teens for an afternoon high under partly cloudy skies.

Friday Night

Partly to mostly clear conditions will stick around into the evening with winds easing back a bit as we cool down toward the freezing mark.

Saturday

Mostly cloudy skies will roll back in to start off the weekend as a system pushes in that’ll bring in some rain with the risk of a thunderstorm late in the day and into the evening as a bit of instability ripples through.

The warmest day so far this year is expected Saturday with the mercury soaring up into the mid-to-upper teens as a breezy wind gusts upwards of 40 to 50 km/h.

Sunday

As the system swings into northern Saskatchewan with its rain and a bit of wet snow, a strong pressure gradient will setup behind it, kicking up strong winds with near warning level gusts of 80 to 90 km/h possible.

Some sunshine is likely start the day before clouds roll back in as we struggle to get into double digits for a daytime high with winds remaining strong until late in the day.

Work Week Outlook

A cool northwesterly flow will start off the work week with an afternoon high in low double digits under a mix of sun and cloud on Monday before temperatures soar back into the mid-teens with more sunshine by mid-week.

Brenda Gawluk took the April 20 Your Saskatchewan photo near Saskatoon:

