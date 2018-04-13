Halifax police say man and woman face charges after drug search

A man and woman, both from Halifax, are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges after Halifax Regional Police executed two drugs searches across the city on Thursday.

Police say that at 11:40 a.m., they arrested a man for possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking after member of HRP’s guns and gangs unit, assisted by the drug unit, conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Harvey and Barrington streets.

A short time later officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 3600 block of Lynch Street.

Police say they seized cocaine, marijuana, a hand gun, ammunition, a conducted energy device, drug paraphernalia and a large quantity of cash during the search.

A woman later turned herself into police in Dartmouth on Thursday night with officers arresting her for trafficking cocaine and multiple weapons offences.

Matthew Robert Carter, 31, and Krystle Lee Bank, 30, are scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Friday to respond to the charges.