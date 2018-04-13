Fire in Harrietsfield destroys auto repair shop

An early morning fire has destroyed an auto repair shop in Harrietsfield, outside of Halifax.

The blaze began at around 2 a.m. on Friday on Old Sambro Road.

“First arriving crew got here, it was fully involved. Defensive operations, could not go inside due to the volume of fire. They immediately bumped the call up to a second alarm,” said acting Division Commander Dennis Pitts with Halifax Fire.

Fire crews were also concerned about a home next door to the auto shop, where the business’ owner lives.

“It was a two-storey large commercial building. the house next to it, the first crew ran a line there for protection on that so there is no damage to that home,” Pitts said.

At the peak of the operation, Pitts estimates 40 firefighters were on scene. One firefighter was treated in hospital for exhaustion and later released.

Firefighters remain on the scene late Friday morning as the fire was visibly smouldering.

Old Sambro Road was closed Friday morning between Duggan Lane and Leblin Drive. Halifax Regional Police said considerable traffic was building up in the area and was interfering with Halifax Fire’s operations.

Drivers were asked to take alternative routes around the area.

Police estimate they will re-open the road at noon.

Meanwhile, investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. An excavator is being brought in to help with the investigation.

“They have to tear down some walls so the investigators can work safely,” Pitts said.

Follow @RebeccaLau