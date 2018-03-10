Fire
Fire breaks out at home on Cambie St. in Vancouver

Firefighters knock down a fire that broke out at this home on Cambie St. Saturday afternoon.

A house went up in flames in Vancouver Saturday afternoon.

The second-alarm blaze broke out shortly after 1 p.m. inside a house in the 4600 block of Cambie Street, which is just south of Mount Pleasant.

Cambie Street was shut down between King Edward and West 29th Avenue while firefighters responded.

Reports from the scene say the house appears to be vacant, but it’s not known whether anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

Investigators are on scene but haven’t confirmed any further details.

Global News