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Canada

3-alarm blaze at commercial building in Scarborough sparks structural concerns

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 31, 2026 1:29 pm
1 min read
The Toronto Fire Services logo is seen in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. View image in full screen
The Toronto Fire Services logo is seen in Toronto on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
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Firefighters were met with heavy and flames early on Monday morning when they rushed to the scene of a three-alarm blaze in Scarborough.

Toronto fire said it was called to the area of McLevin Avenue and Tapscott Road just before 2 a.m. to try and suppress the flames at a commercial building.

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Facing a fierce fire, crews were quickly forced to transition to defensive firefighting, worrying about the deteriorating structural conditions of the building.

Toronto fire said its crews were worried about the condition of the building’s walls and roof.

As the city woke up on Monday, roads were still closed and crews were at the scene.

Officials said there were no longer visible flames, but there were still worries about the smoke emanating from the structure.

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“Fire crews still remain on scene applying water to building,” Toronto fire wrote in a statement.

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