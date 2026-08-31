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Crime

Murder charge laid in Winnipeg house fire that killed man, injured 2 people

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted August 31, 2026 6:03 pm
1 min read
A man was charged with first-degree murder after a housefire killed one person and left two injured in Winnipeg, police said. View image in full screen
A man was charged with first-degree murder after a housefire killed one person and left two injured in Winnipeg, police said. Global News
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A 22-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after a northside house fire killed one person and left two others with serious, permanent burns, Winnipeg police said.

The fire happened last Thursday evening.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews responded around 10:16 p.m. to a blaze at a two-storey home in the 300 block of St. Johns Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke spewing from the home, but got the flames under control just after 11 p.m., WFPS said in a news release.

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The home’s three occupants were taken to hospital, including one in critical condition. Mark Bosadas Marmeto, 35, died of his injuries the following day, police said.

A 53-year-old man who was taken to hospital in unstable condition remained there on Monday.

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A 31-year-old woman who was also hospitalized has since been released, according to a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service on Monday.

Both of the survivors suffered what police called “life-altering burns.”

Police arrested a suspect Thursday night at the scene of the house fire.

Ismail Abdihakim Ali, 22, was initially facing several charges that included three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of arson causing bodily harm and arson causing damage to property.

Following Marmeto’s death, some of the charges were upgraded. The 22-year-old is now facing a first-degree murder charge and two counts of attempt to commit murder.

Ali remains in police custody.

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