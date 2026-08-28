1 dead following fire in Calgary home basement, police investigating

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Calgary police are investigating what they call a “suspicious death” following a fire at a home in the Tuxedo Park neighbourhood.

Firefighters responded to a blaze at a home in the 200 block of 27 Avenue N.E. around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

On scene, crews identified smoke coming from the side of the building and a fire in the basement, Alex Kwan, a public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department, told Global News.

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The fire was extinguished Thursday afternoon.

During a search of the home, Kwan said firefighters located one person in the basement without vital signs.

“Anytime there’s a fatality related to a fire incident, then we automatically engage investigators from other agencies,” he said.

Police have now labelled the death suspicious.

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An autopsy will be completed by the chief medical examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.