Recipe: Afternoon tea crepes

Brown Butter Crêpe Batter

Ingredients

– 1/3 cup unsalted butter (browned and melted

– 1 + 1/3 cup flour

– 1/2 cup icing sugar

– 3 egg yolks

– 2 whole eggs

– 2 cups homogenized milk

Method

1. With a blender, blend all of the wet ingredients.

2. Once mixed, add the dry and continue blending until smooth.

3. Strain and refrigerate overnight.

Chocolate Ricotta Filling

Ingredients

– 1/4 cup icing sugar

– 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

– 2 Tbsp cocoa powder

– 2 cups ricotta cheese

Method

1. Add all of the ingredients into a food processor.

2. Puree until completely smooth.

Banana Caramel

Ingredients

– 2 large bananas

– 1 tsp salt

– 2 tsp vanilla extract

– 1 cup whipping cream

– 1/8 tsp baking soda

– 1/2 cup unsalted butter

– 1/8 tsp cream of tartar

– 1 cup + 1 Tbsp granulated sugar

– 1/2 tap water

Method

1. Add all the ingredients except the bananas to a pot and cook until a dark amber colour is reached.

2. Once the caramel in formed stir in the mashed bananas.

3. Cool before use.

Chocolate Sauce

Ingredients

– 1 cup dark chocolate

– 1 cup granulated sugar

– 2/3 cup honey

– 2 Tbsp tap water

– pinch of Kosher salt

– 1 cup whipping cream

– 2 Tbsp unsalted butter

Method

1. Bring sugar, honey, water, and salt to a boil. Cook to a dark amber caramel.

2. Once caramel is reached add butter and cream. Stir until smooth and emulsified.

3. Pour caramel over chocolate, blend until smooth.

4. Store in fridge.

Cooking the Crêpe

1. Pour about a 1/2 cup of crêpe batter into the middle of the crêpe griddle. Wait until the sizzling quiets down.

2. Place your crêpe spreader in the middle of the pool of batter and turn clockwise putting as little pressure as possible.

3. After a full rotation lift the spreader and evenly distribute the remaining batter over the crêpe.

4. Carefully tuck the flipper under the edge of the crêpe, then flip the lifter over, moving it closer to the center of the crêpe.

5. Lift the crêpe gently and flip.

6. Cook for about 1 minute on this side to finish the crêpe.

Assembling the Crêpe

1. Spread a heaping table spoon of chocolate ricotta on one half of the crêpe.

2. Spread a heaping table spoon of banana caramel on the other half and then fold together.

3. Fold in half one more time then transfer to the plate.

4. Finish with whipped cream a drizzle of chocolate sauce and chocolate shavings.

