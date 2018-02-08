Crime
February 8, 2018 10:47 am
Updated: February 8, 2018 10:53 am

Toronto police officer allegedly becomes intoxicated while guarding dead body

By and Global News

File photo of the 23 Division station on Finch Avenue West in north Etobicoke.

Global News
A A

The Toronto police professional standards unit is investigating after a 20-year veteran of the service allegedly became intoxicated while securing a home in which a dead body had been located.

Story continues below

A source, who asked not to be identified, told Global News the incident happened in Toronto’s west end, sometime on Jan. 27. The source said the officer was tasked to guard the home and wait for officials to remove the man’s body. It’s alleged the officer smoked cigars and drank alcohol he found in the home.

READ MORE: 2 Toronto police officers accused of stealing marijuana, getting stoned on the job

After consuming the alcohol, the officer reportedly made some sort of dispatch over the police radio system. The source said the officer’s speech was slurred and that he wasn’t making any sense.

Police and paramedics were eventually dispatched to the officer’s location because he stopped answering calls, the source said.

READ MORE: Toronto police officer with cocaine in his wallet pleads guilty to misconduct

The source told Global News the officer was found passed out. He was allegedly driven back to the station, dressed in a change of clothes and driven home.

Toronto police spokesperson Mark Pugash told Global News professional standards investigators are looking into the matter.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
23 Division
Toronto Police
Toronto police 23 division
Toronto Police Association
Toronto Police Professional Standards
toronto police service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News