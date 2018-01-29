2 Toronto police officers accused of stealing marijuana, getting stoned on the job

Two Toronto police officers have been suspended after allegedly consuming marijuana seized during a dispensary raid.

A Toronto Police Services spokesperson confirmed that two officers from the midtown 13 Division are being investigated by the force’s professional standards unit, but wouldn’t reveal further details.

However, a police source told Global News that the officers helped themselves to some of the bounty from a dispensary raid carried out over the weekend. It’s not known whether the pair were involved in the raid.

The officers may have bitten off more than they could chew, however. One of them reportedly felt like he was going to pass out, and was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital, while another was said to be “conscious but nauseous,” the police call revealed.

An officer is also understood to have taken a fall after slipping on ice, although details are still hazy on whether they consumed any of the stash or were responding to the incident, which took place around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say they won’t confirm any further details unless there are charges stemming from the incident.

