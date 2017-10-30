Crime
Toronto police officer with cocaine in his wallet pleads guilty to misconduct

By Paola Loriggio The Canadian Press

Police say a small quantity of cocaine was discovered in a Toronto police officer's wallet, which had been left behind at a Scarborough courthouse on Sept. 19, 2016

TORONTO – A disciplinary tribunal will weigh whether a Toronto police officer who had cocaine in his wallet should be demoted for a year and submitted to random drug tests.

Det.-Const. Kirk Blake pleaded guilty Monday to a misconduct charge under the Police Services Act. A second misconduct charge was withdrawn.

In a joint submission to the tribunal, Blake’s lawyer and a police inspector said the officer should be given a chance to redeem himself.

They described Blake as an otherwise exemplary officer who has taken responsibility for his actions.

Under the proposal, Blake would go from first-class constable to second-class constable for a year and be automatically reinstated after that time provided he abides by a series of conditions that include not possessing or using drugs, as well as passing random drug tests at his employer’s discretion.

The tribunal has not yet set a date for its decision.

