January 22, 2018 2:49 pm

Alberta woman killed in Saskatchewan rollover

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

An Alberta woman is dead after a rollover on Highway 1 in Saskatchewan.

The single vehicle rollover happened Sunday at around 5:45 a.m. CT on Highway 1 just east of Morse.

The driver, a 29-year-old woman from Drumheller, was taken to hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Morse RCMP have not released her name.

Highway 1 eastbound was restricted to one lane while a collision reconstructionist investigated.

Police have not released any further information.

Morse is approximately 185 kilometres west of Regina.

