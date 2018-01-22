Alberta woman killed in Saskatchewan rollover

A woman from Alberta is dead following a rollover in Saskatchewan.

The single vehicle rollover happened Sunday at around 5:45 a.m. CT on Highway 1 just east of Morse.

The driver, a 29-year-old woman from Drumheller, was taken to hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Morse RCMP have not released her name.

Highway 1 eastbound was restricted to one lane while a collision reconstructionist investigated.

Police have not released any further information.

Morse is approximately 185 kilometres west of Regina.