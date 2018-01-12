Saskatchewan woman pleads guilty to impaired driving causing death

A Saskatchewan woman has pleaded guilty to two impaired-related charges after a crash last summer that killed a cab driver.

Debra Hamman, 59, entered the plea this week to charges of driving with a blood-alcohol level over .08 causing death and driving with a blood alcohol level over .08 causing bodily harm.

Court heard the Bienfait resident was driving a sport-utility vehicle on June 25, 2017 when she collided with a taxi just west of the community at the intersection of highways 18 and 39.

Bisho Kalappurakkal, 35, who was originally from India, was declared dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old man who was a passenger was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Hamman will face a sentencing hearing next month.

With files from Global News