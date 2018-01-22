Canada
January 22, 2018 11:27 am

Man killed on Highway 16 near North Battleford

A Saskatoon man walking on Highway 16 near North Battleford was killed after being struck by a semi.

A Saskatoon man is dead after being struck by a semi near North Battleford, Sask.

Battlefords RCMP said it happened Friday on Highway 16 east of the city.

Police said the man, who was dressed in black, was walking in the middle of the highway when he was struck by a westbound semi tractor-trailer unit.

The 22-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. His family has been notified but police have not released his name.

Police said the death is not believed to be suspicious.

Battlefords RCMP continues to investigate.

