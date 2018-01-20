2 charged after woman found dead at burned Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation house

Loon Lake RCMP have charged two people after Kristen Faye Cantre, 32, was found dead at a burned house on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation earlier this month.

The blaze was reported on the Saskatchewan reserve at 3 a.m. CT on Jan. 7.

A number of individuals who had evacuated the house reported one woman was unaccounted for. A body was found at the scene and an autopsy on Jan. 10 confirmed that the deceased was Cantre.

Skye Noltcho, 19, and Shandon Chief, 18, were arrested separately by police on Thursday. They face charges of manslaughter and arson with disregard for human life.

The accused, from Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, remain in custody. Noltcho is expected to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on Jan. 22, while Chief is scheduled to appear in Meadow Lake provincial court the same day.

The RCMP major crime unit north continues to investigate the death.