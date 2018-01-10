Body found after house fire on Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation

Loon Lake RCMP say a body has been found after a house fire on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation.

The fire happened early Sunday morning on the First Nation located approximately 310 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

A number of people inside the home were able to escape however a 32-year-old woman was unaccounted for.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy will be held Wednesday to determine the identity of the body found in the burned-out house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

RCMP major crimes is assisting local police with the investigation.