Deep fryer fire causes $25K damage at Saskatoon 7-Eleven store
An evening fire at a 7-Eleven store caused $25,000 in damage.
The Saskatoon Fire Department received a 911 call Tuesday at 11:45 p.m. CT reporting smoke and flame at the store located at 234 Pendygrasse Rd.
There was a small grease fire in a deep fryer in the cooking area of the store.
Firefighters said they were able to quickly put out the fire.
A fire investigator determined the cause to be accidental.
No injuries were reported.
