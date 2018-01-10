Canada
Deep fryer fire causes $25K damage at Saskatoon 7-Eleven store

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

A fire in a deep fryer caused $25,000 damage at a Saskatoon 7-Eleven store.

An evening fire at a 7-Eleven store caused $25,000 in damage.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a 911 call Tuesday at 11:45 p.m. CT reporting smoke and flame at the store located at 234 Pendygrasse Rd.

There was a small grease fire in a deep fryer in the cooking area of the store.

Firefighters said they were able to quickly put out the fire.

A fire investigator determined the cause to be accidental.

No injuries were reported.

