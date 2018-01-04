Damage estimated at $30K in Saskatoon garage fire

Smoke detectors alerted six people sleeping in a Saskatoon home to a fire in their garage.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received the 911 call just after 4 a.m. CT on Thursday of the fire at 26-215 Hampton Green.

The caller said the garage was on fire and everyone inside the home was evacuating.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the garage attached to the two-storey home.

Crews searched the home to make sure everyone had made it out safely.

The fire, which was contained to the garage, was quickly put out.

An investigator determined the fire was caused by an electrical failure at the outlet where a space heater was plugged in.

Damage is estimated at $30,000.