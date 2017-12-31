Firefighters extinguished a garage fire in Saskatoon’s Rosewood neighbourhood on Sunday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke and flames coming from the rear of 217-235 Rosewood Gate North at around 6:35 a.m. CT.

Firefighters arrived at the detached garage and had the blaze under control in 16 minutes.

No one was inside the structure at the time.

Damages, which included two vehicles in the garage, are estimated at $100,000.

An investigator said the cause of fire remains “undetermined” at this time.